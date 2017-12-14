Shannon Sharpe Evidently Has Changed His Opinion On Tom Brady’s Legacy

Shannon Sharpe must have gotten caught up in the moment back in February, because his tune regarding Tom Brady’s legacy has changed.

As you might recall, Sharpe declared after New England’s thrilling comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI that Brady was the best player in NFL history.

Better than Jerry Rice. Better than Lawrence Taylor. Better than Jim Brown. And if we’re to apply common sense, that distinction also would make Brady better than Joe Montana. After all, how could Brady be considered the best player ever without also being considered the best quarterback ever?

Here’s Sharpe from Feb. 6, the day after New England defeated Atlanta:

"In the [NFL's] 97-year history, there has never been a player better than Tom Brady." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/I4L87cUGLM — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 6, 2017

In short, Brady can’t hold the former title without also holding the latter … Unless you’re living in Sharpe’s world, where 10 months and another MVP-caliber season by Brady apparently can only do damage to the Patriots QB’s standing as the G.O.A.T.

While discussing this Sunday’s showdown between the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, in which the AFC’s No. 1 seed will be on the line, Sharpe casually called Brady the “second-greatest quarterback of all time behind Joe Montana.”

Here’s Sharpe on Thursday’s episode of FS1’s “Undisputed” talking Patriots-Steelers:

"Tom Brady is the 2nd greatest QB of all time behind Joe Montana." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/zsIxgiD2Im — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 14, 2017

It seemingly was meant as a compliment to highlight Brady’s greatness, and it was a very minor nugget in a bigger discussion about Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. But c’mon, man. Show a little consistency.

Now, I understand that circumstances can change, opinions can evolve and, at the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter. But unless Montana chucking a vase against the wall in a commercial with Kat Dennings is enough for him to leapfrog Brady, it’s irrational for Sharpe to backtrack.

So we’re calling him on it.

