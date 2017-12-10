Shohei Ohtani Wrote His Career Goals In High School, And They’re Absurd

Shohei Ohtani is giving new meaning to the phrase “life goals.”

The Japanese pitching-hitting phenom recently signed with the Los Angels Angels, ending a truly bizarre recruitment process. And in Ohtani, the Angels aren’t just getting one of the most unique baseball talents in the world, but also someone who apparently has some pretty high expectations for himself.

Check out the goals that Ohtani set for himself while in high school:

Hey, nothing wrong with dreaming big.

Here’s the complete list of Ohtani’s goals:

Ohtani's goals from ages 18-42.

Age 25: Throw world's fastest pitch (108mph)

24: Throw a no-hitter + 25 wins.

26: Win WS.

36: Break SO record. pic.twitter.com/CadTvTUKK1 — Jesus Jimenez (@jesus_jimz) December 7, 2017

Talk about specific.

The 23-year-old has made it clear that he wants to both hit and pitch in Major League Baseball — something that hasn’t really been seen since the early 1900s. But when he’s not pitching, he’ll likely be slotted in as a designated hitter, as the Angels won’t play him in the outfield next season, according to Southern California News Group’s Jeff Fletcher.

