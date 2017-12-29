Squandered Opportunities Cause Bruins’ Downfall In Loss To Capitals

The Boston Bruins came into Thursday’s game hot, while the Washington Capitals were the complete opposite. The result, however, ultimately did not favor the Bruins.

Boston suffered a tough 4-3 shootout loss, squandering an early two-goal lead they gained in the first period. By forcing overtime, however, the Bruins at least earned a point despite the defeat.

Check out Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley’s take on the game in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.