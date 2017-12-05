Steelers’ Ryan Shazier Carted Off Field On Backboard After Scary Back Injury

There was a scary moment during the opening minutes of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

During the first offensive possession of the game, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier made a tackle while leading with the crown of his helmet and he immediately reached for his lower back after making the hit. He stayed down after the tackle and didn’t move his legs. Shazier eventually was carted off on a backboard.

Here’s a video of the play:

Oh no, Ryan Shazier of the Steelers goes in for a tackle & is now being carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/yfpju4GqFK — Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) December 5, 2017

Shazier was taken off the field and was transported to the hospital.

UPDATE: #50 Ryan Shazier has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation on his back. He will not return to tonight’s game & there will be no further updates at this time. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2017

We will update the story with further information.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images