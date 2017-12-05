Steelers’ Ryan Shazier Carted Off Field On Backboard After Scary Back Injury

There was a scary moment during the opening minutes of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
During the first offensive possession of the game, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier made a tackle while leading with the crown of his helmet and he immediately reached for his lower back after making the hit. He stayed down after the tackle and didn’t move his legs. Shazier eventually was carted off on a backboard.
Here’s a video of the play:
Shazier was taken off the field and was transported to the hospital.
