Stephen Smith’s Ear Nearly Splits In Half In Gruesome Boxing Injury

Have you eaten yet today?

If not, you might want to hold off just a few more minutes.

Boxer Stephen Smith squared off with Francisco Vargas during HBO Boxing’s After Dark in Las Vegas on Saturday. Vargas wound up winning in Round 9 via technical decision because, well, his opponent nearly lost an ear. Smith apparently got hit so hard on his left ear that it nearly split in half, forcing him to retire.

Chick this out:

(Warning: The following video contains graphic images.)

Credit to Andre Ward for saying what we were all thinking.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything like that in a boxing match…in an ear that was not bitten." – @AndreWard on Smith's gruesome ear injury that stopped #VargasSmith #SalidoRoman pic.twitter.com/SGVntIDta0 — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) December 10, 2017

Honestly, that’s one of the nastiest combat sports injuries we’ve seen.

Let’s hope Smith is able to recover and get back in the ring sooner rather than later.