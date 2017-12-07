Suspended Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Jokes He Can’t Tip Anymore

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has fallen on hard times.

So much so, the recently-suspended rookie was unable to leave a tip in his most recent dining experience.

The 21-year-old will be sidelined this week for the Steelers’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Raven for his actions in the bloodlust that was the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith-Schuster put a nasty block on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was blindsided by the hit. He then stood over Burfict as he was on the ground.

Those actions landed him with a one-game suspension, which caused him to cut back a little bit.

No game check this week☹️☹️ got me on a budget pic.twitter.com/7ZhymjTjGq — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 7, 2017

Don’t worry, he clarified shortly thereafter.

I’m just playin I left a good tip 😂😂😂😂😂 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 7, 2017

Nothing like a little self-deprecation after getting a guy carted off the field with a head injury.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images.