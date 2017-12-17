NFL

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Triumphant Return, Throws Pick On First Pass

by on Sun, Dec 17, 2017 at 4:16PM
Welcome back, Teddy Bridgewater.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since suffering a devastating injury before the 2016 season. But the Vikings blew out the Cincinnati Bengals 34-7 Sunday afternoon, which allowed Bridgewater to make his return during the fourth quarter.

Unsurprisingly, the Louisville product was greeted with a massive standing ovation. The inspiring moment quickly turned a bit awkward, however, as Bridgewater threw an interception on his first pass.

Here’s Bridgewater entering the game at U.S. Bank Stadium:

Here’s another shot of the raucous ovation:

And here’s the interception:

In Bridgewater’s defense, that pick really wasn’t his fault.

With the win, the Vikings clinched their second NFC North title in three years. With the loss, the Bengals — who soon will begin their search for a new head coach — dropped to 5-9.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

