Teddy Bridgewater Makes Triumphant Return, Throws Pick On First Pass

Welcome back, Teddy Bridgewater.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since suffering a devastating injury before the 2016 season. But the Vikings blew out the Cincinnati Bengals 34-7 Sunday afternoon, which allowed Bridgewater to make his return during the fourth quarter.

Unsurprisingly, the Louisville product was greeted with a massive standing ovation. The inspiring moment quickly turned a bit awkward, however, as Bridgewater threw an interception on his first pass.

Here’s Bridgewater entering the game at U.S. Bank Stadium:

#Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater went in the game and got a standing ovation pic.twitter.com/4CtNox0zJV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 17, 2017

Here’s another shot of the raucous ovation:

Deafening standing ovation for Teddy Bridgewater #Vikings pic.twitter.com/5kFaa3Y1cv — David McCoy (@DavidMcCoyWCCO) December 17, 2017

And here’s the interception:

Over 700 days since Teddy Bridgewater’s last snap, enters the game to a raucous standing ovation… immediately throws an interception pic.twitter.com/rfBrAwjAkf — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) December 17, 2017

In Bridgewater’s defense, that pick really wasn’t his fault.

With the win, the Vikings clinched their second NFC North title in three years. With the loss, the Bengals — who soon will begin their search for a new head coach — dropped to 5-9.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images