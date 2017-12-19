Terry Rozier Steals Pass, Dunks Game-Winner In Amazing Celtics-Pacers Ending

The Boston Celtics won their second game of the season in Indiana in dramatic fashion Monday night.

The Celtics trailed the Pacers by one point with just 9.3 seconds remaining and Indiana inbounding the ball. That’s when C’s guard Terry Rozier picked off the pass, raced down court and slammed home the game-winning basket to seal Boston’s improbable 112-111 victory.

The Celtics scored 10 points in the final 27 seconds, a run that included two 3-point shots from Kyrie Irving, who finished with a game-high 30 points.

The C’s improve to 27-6 with the win.

