The James Harrison Smear Campaign Already Has Begun In Pittsburgh

Well, it certainly didn’t take long for the city of Pittsburgh to turn on former Steelers linebacker James Harrison. All it took was Harrison getting released and signing with the rival New England Patriots.

Here are the accusations coming out of Pittsburgh about Harrison on Wednesday.

— He tried to get released by sleeping and loudly snoring during positional meetings while linebackers coach Joey Porter was talking to the group, a team source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

— Harrison didn’t want to mentor Steelers younger outside linebackers Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt, Dupree said, because “he didn’t want T.J. and me to be better than him.”

— Dupree said Harrison wouldn’t practice or attend meetings after he found out he would be inactive in the week leading up to a game.

— Dupree also said Harrison wouldn’t visit injured Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier in the hospital.

Harrison admitted he asked the Steelers to cut him multiple times.

If similar issues surface in New England, the Patriots likely wouldn’t hesitate to cut him. But if they give Harrison the playing time he clearly thinks he deserves, then he’ll probably be a good soldier as the Patriots prepare to start their playoff run.

It’s understandable why Pittsburgh would turn on Harrison so quickly. He only helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls while earning five Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro honors and one NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Oh, wait.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images