The Rebound: Celtics Stumble Amid Grueling Schedule; Cavs Close Gap

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is starting to get interesting.

The Boston Celtics have gone 4-4 in their last eight games, allowing the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers to narrow their lead atop the East and adding intrigue to the final two weeks of 2017.

In this week’s episode of “The Rebound,” NESN.com’s Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell discuss the state of the Celtics, as well as a trio of injuries to NBA stars and how they could impact the league’s landscape.

They also hit on Enes Kanter’s bizarre rift with the president of Turkey, an emotional reunion of two NBA greats and LaVar Ball’s latest grand idea before delving into their winners, losers and social media stars of the week.

Check it out in the video above.

