The Rebound: Durant Vs. Cousins, Kyrie Irving Dominating, LeBron James And NBA 2K18

Photo via Ken Blaze and Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

In this week’s episode of “The Rebound,” Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell discuss Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins squaring off, and the large number of ejections in the NBA this season.

They also take a deep dive into Kyrie Irving’s leadership on the Boston Celtics and provide an update on Gordon Hayward’s progress. Hartwell gives his take on if LeBron James’ NBA 2K18 tactics with Isaiah Thomas can actually help the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they pick their winners and losers of the week that was in the NBA.

Finally, they go around the league to see the best and worst from NBA social media this week.