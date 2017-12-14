The Rebound: Kawhi Leonard Returns To Spurs, LeBron Is A Superhero

In this week’s episode of “The Rebound,” Courtney Cox and Darren Hartwell discuss Kawhi Leonard’s return to the San Antonio Spurs as well as LeBron James’ apparent super-human abilities.

They also take a deep dive into the Boston Celtics’ slight step back since their 16-game winning streak. Finally, they analyze Oklahoma City forward Paul George’s return to Indiana to face his old team the Pacers, the most recent LaVar Ball and Los Angeles Lakers drama, pick their winners and losers and select the best moments from this week in NBA social media.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron and David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Images