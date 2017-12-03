‘The Rock’ Weighs In On Anthem Protests, Warriors Skipping White House Visit

Photo via Robert Deutsch-USA Today Network Images.

“The Rock” has weighed in on some of the most polarizing issues in sports.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most well-known public figures in American society, and in a world filled with cynicism, Johnson is more often than not an optimist.

He took the time in an interview with InStyle magazine to give his belief on how President Donald Trump should have handled kneeling in the NFL during the national anthem, as well as the Golden State Warriors skipping a visit to the White House.

“You know the latest issue is our national anthem and individual NFL players who want to kneel —and also the (Warriors) and Steph Curry refusing his invitation to the White House. Steph is a very good buddy of mine—I know him and his family,” Johnson told Laura Brown in the story. “And at the time when he declined the offer, I felt like it was our president’s perfect opportunity to say, ‘Now you must come to the White House and sit down with me, and I must hear you and understand you.'”

Johnson — who has actually considered gearing up for a presidential run of his own — looks at the anthem protests as a true learning experience for political figures.

“When the players are kneeling as a last resort, as a desire to be heard, clearly they’re not being heard,” Johnson said. It’s an opportunity for our leaders, our president and his staff, to hear them, truly hear them, and not be angry.”

Whether it’s sports, politics or entertainment, few things really are off limits for The Rock.