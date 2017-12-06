These Photos Of Jose Altuve Standing Next To Other Athletes Are Hilarious

Photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images

When watching Jose Altuve crank home run after home run, it’s easy to forget he’s tied for being the shortest player in Major League Baseball.

(Despite Joe Buck incessantly repeating the line: “And this is a player who’s only 5-foot-6.”)

But Tuesday’s Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony offered a hilarious reminder of just how diminutive the Houston Astros second baseman really is.

Check out these photos of Altuve, who was named co-winner of the award with J.J. Watt, standing next to other professional athletes:

Sports Illustrated’s Rising Star of the Year @JoelEmbiid arrives to the @SInow Sportsperson of the Year Awards! pic.twitter.com/LEFNAspDHa — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2017

My favorite photo from the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year red carpet. pic.twitter.com/n3GH6bN3kM — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 6, 2017

Yeah, that guy won the 2017 American League Most Valuable Player award.

In fairness to Altuve, most people would look short next to Watt, who stands 6-foot-5, and Joel Embiid, who towers over most humans at a whopping 7 feet.

Nevertheless, it’s shocking to look at these photos and realize that you’re looking at one of the best all-around baseball players on planet earth.