Thief Dies After Van Falls On Him While Attempting To Steal Wheels

One man is dead after an attempted theft went awry.

Pittsburgh police received reports of a fatality in the neighborhood of Homewood around 8:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to WCVB-TV. Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a body underneath a Chevrolet Express panel van that was sitting on blocks.

“According to the investigation, it is believed the male victim was attempting to steal the wheels from a van when the vehicle fell on top of him,” the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Police: Man found dead under van that fell on him while trying to steal wheels https://t.co/5iTNXqxX9Z pic.twitter.com/n8VzIUBQPI — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 12, 2017

Police have yet to identify the body.

Wheel theft is a fairly common issue, given that many car buyers don’t buy the optional wheel locks when purchasing their vehicles. But thieves typically target cars with alloy wheels — such as the Honda Accord — as they are worth more than steel sets, such as the ones seen on the Chevy van.