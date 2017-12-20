This LeBron James Sequence Against Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Cold-Blooded

If you’re tasked with defending LeBron James, you know he might embarrass you at some point. But this was downright disrespectful.

The Cleveland Cavaliers trailed the Milwaukee Bucks by five points with about five seconds remaining in regulation Tuesday night when James took the ball on a side-out. James couldn’t find anyone to inbound to, though, so he had to get creative — at the expense of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Cavs lost…but this was absurd by LeBron 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a3PndQKdSQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2017

James essentially passed to himself by firing the ball off Antetokounmpo’s left arm, then calmly drilled a 3-pointer as the Greek Freak looked on helplessly.

Does Giannis get an assist for that?

Don’t worry, though: Antetokounmpo made up for that embarrassment and then some. On the following possession, the All-Star guard/forward swiped a loose ball from between James’ legs and hit a layup to seal Milwaukee’s 119-116 win.

LeBron tried to steal a win in Milwaukee. Giannis stole it back. pic.twitter.com/nulQdhBo3O — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2017

Those two plays were the culmination of an epic battle between two NBA superstars — James finished with a game-high 39 points and seven assists, while Antetokounmpo dropped 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to help snap Cleveland’s five-game winning streak.

