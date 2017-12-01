Entertainment

This Poker Hand Is So Crazy The Commentator Thought He Broke The Game

Poker can be a crazy game, man.

Just ask this commentator, who couldn’t help but gasp and shout “I’ve broken poker!” in response to one of the most amazing all-in hands you’ll ever see.

Check this out:

As USA Today’s For the Win points out, this hand appears to be from the 2017 Unibet Open, which is taking place this week. But it wouldn’t matter if it happened in your best friend’s living room. It’s absolutely bonkers regardless of the setting or the stakes.

