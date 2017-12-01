This Poker Hand Is So Crazy The Commentator Thought He Broke The Game

Poker can be a crazy game, man.

Just ask this commentator, who couldn’t help but gasp and shout “I’ve broken poker!” in response to one of the most amazing all-in hands you’ll ever see.

Check this out:

Poker is never easy! 😷

Catch more from the Live stream below.

📺https://t.co/WURXSNTlIi#UnibetOpen10 pic.twitter.com/AffiGlfmyQ — Unibet Poker (@UnibetPoker) December 1, 2017

As USA Today’s For the Win points out, this hand appears to be from the 2017 Unibet Open, which is taking place this week. But it wouldn’t matter if it happened in your best friend’s living room. It’s absolutely bonkers regardless of the setting or the stakes.

