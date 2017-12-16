This Video Of Chris Paul, Trevor Ariza Moving In Sync Is Mind-Boggling

In case you haven’t noticed, the Houston Rockets are in the zone.

The Rockets beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-109 Friday night to pick up their 12 consecutive victory. But forget the action on the court, all you had to do was look at Houston’s bench to know Rockets players are on the same page.

Check out this head-trip video of Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza’ perfectly synchronized movements:

This is really how in sync the @HoustonRockets have been lately… pic.twitter.com/oIcvJkUHiT — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) December 16, 2017

Weird.

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this during the NBA season. In October, the Phoenix Suns pulled off a similar, though even more impressive feat during their season opener.

