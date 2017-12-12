This Video Of Kawhi Leonard Smashing Boards Karate-Style Should Terrify NBA

Kawhi Leonard does not mess around. One glance at the stoic San Antonio Spurs forward will tell you that.

But if you need more evidence, here’s video of Leonard using his bare hands to smash three wooden boards like they’re thin pieces of paper.

oh hell nah the @nba betta watch out (via @footlocker Instagram story) 👽 #KawhiLeonard #TheKlaw #KL2 A post shared by K L ② 💎 (@kawhinot) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

So, yeah. The All-Star forward, who has yet to play this season due to a quad injury, apparently learned karate during his recovery process and now can destroy solid objects (and probably humans, too) with a simple flick of the wrist.

Everyone been askin' "Where has Kawhi been this year?" Answer: He doing fine, just needed a software update.

Popovich programmed him to kill, download & install took a little longer than expected. pic.twitter.com/pJgtO0Pjim — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 12, 2017

The timing of this video should frighten the rest of the NBA, too: Leonard is expected to make his season debut Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. So, if Mavs rookie Dennis Smith Jr. decides to come after Kawhi like he did Kyrie Irving, he might get a much different result.

