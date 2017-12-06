Ties To Harvey Weinstein Get James Dolan, Marc Lasry Named In Civil Suit

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images.

A pair of NBA owners will be affected by a civil suit levied against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

New York Knicks and New York Rangers owner James Dolan, and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry have been named as defendants in the case, given each have a tie to Weinstein, according to ESPN.

Both owners have served on the board of directors for the Weinstein Company, Dolan from 2015 to June 2016, and Lasry from 2016 to October 2017. Because of those connections, the suit alleges that both men were aware of the “pattern and practice of predatory sexual conduct toward women.”

Lasry actually took Dolan’s place on the board in 2016 after Dolan stepped down to focus on his own work, per the ESPN report. Lasry stepped down in the wake of the allegations.

Both men, however, are among a slew of defendants named, which reportedly includes current and former board members of the Weinstein Company.

Though in the meantime the allegations won’t necessarily have much impact on the handling of either NBA team, it is certainly disconcerting and something that will develop over the coming months.