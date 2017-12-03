Tiger Woods Shoots 4-Under-Par 68 In Final Round Of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods’ first tournament after having his back fused is in the books.

The 14-time major champion carded a final-round 4-under 68 at the Hero World Challenge on Sunday to finish at 8-under for the tournament. While Woods finished in a tie for ninth place out of 17 golfers, it was an all-around successful return for the legendary golfer, and he reported that his surgically repaired back was feeling good after his round Sunday.

Woods got off to a hot start in his final round, as he shot a front-nine 31 that included an eagle at the par-4 seventh hole. He stumbled a bit on the back nine, though, as he double bogeyed the 10th hole and finished with back-to-back bogeys to shoot 68.

Here’s Woods’ eagle putt:

Woods didn’t say when he would be teeing it up again, but he did mention that he planned to sit down and determine a schedule that would work best for him.

While he showed some rust during his first tournament in 10 months, Woods looked healthy and was able to lash at the ball with maximum velocity without worrying about his back.

It was an A-plus return to golf for Woods, and expectations are sure to be high the next time he tees it up.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images