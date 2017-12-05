Tiger Woods’ World Ranking Jumped Over 500 Spots After Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf last week at the Hero World Challenge, finishing in a tie for ninth place at 8-under-par.

By all accounts, the 14-time major champion had a successful first tournament back, as he felt no pain after playing four consecutive rounds and showed flashes of brilliance over the weekend in the Bahamas.

And there’s more good news for Woods. For the first time in almost a year, the legendary golfer’s world ranking went up.

Woods skyrocketed from 1,199th in the world to 668th with his ninth-place finish that saw him beat world No.1 Dustin Johnson and PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas in the 17-man field.

While it’s unknown when Woods will tee it up again, it would make sense for him to play at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Jan. 28.

