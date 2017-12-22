Timber! Watch Shaquille O’Neal Get Posterized By TNT Christmas Tree

Shaquille O’Neal’s Christmas weekend got off to a rough start.

The NBA legend made a living posterizing defenders throughout his 19-year, Hall-of-Fame career. But he got a taste of his own medicine Thursday night during TNT’s NBA coverage, as one of the studio’s Christmas trees randomly collapsed on the 7-foot-1 behemoth.

Check this out:

Personally, we wonder if there was some foul play here, as it’s tough to believe a tree coincidentally would collapse on Shaq at the precise moment he was underneath it.

In any event, The Big Diesel collected himself and gave some bizarre gifts to his co-workers.

"I know you like to swim, Ernie" pic.twitter.com/CLjrFUPAJb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 22, 2017

Now, this isn’t the only interesting tree-related news involving Shaq this year. In November, O’Neal revealed his “Broken Rim Tree,” an awesome piece of yard-art comprised of all the rims from all the backboards he shattered during his career.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images