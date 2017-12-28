Todd Bowles Believes James Harrison Could Fix One Of Patriots’ Biggest Issues

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots outside linebacker James Harrison might not just be a one-dimensional player for his new team.

While most know Harrison as a pass rusher, the Patriots need just as much help in run defense from the edge.

The Patriots’ defense ranks 31st overall in yards allowed per carry with 4.84. They’re 32nd in yards allowed per carry to the left and right end with 6.89. The issue only has compounded since outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a calf injury in Week 12. The Patriots have allowed 7.26 yards per outside carry from Week 13 on.

New York Jets head coach praised Harrison’s ability to set the edge in the run game during a conference call with New England media Wednesday. The Patriots take on Bowles’ Jets on Sunday.

“Well he’s always been a true professional, and he’s extremely strong so he sets the edge very well,” Bowles said. “He’s always been one relentless pass rusher so I think they picked up a great player.”

Harrison certainly looks strong. He was hanging out in the Patriots’ locker room Wednesday, and what he lacks in height, he certainly makes up for in width and mass.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images