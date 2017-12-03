Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Not Impressed By Bills In Latest ‘TB Times’

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick both are perfectionists.

The New England Patriots quarterback and head coach each have an extreme attention to detail, and neither will settle for anything less than the best.

This way of operating has paid off on the football field, as Brady and Belichick have won five Super Bowl titles together and have a legitimate shot at earning their sixth this season. And based off of Brady’s latest edition of the “TB Times,” the duo maintains the same focused mindsight when it comes to talent contests.

Aside from their roles on the Patriots, Brady and Belichick also serve as talent judges on the hit show “Bill’s Got Talent.” And despite the contestant pool being fairly impressive, TB12 and his coach don’t appear to be wowed.

Gates, Murray, Hader, Crystal and Smith shouldn’t feel too bad, though, as they weren’t the only Bills that didn’t have any luck with Brady and Belichick on Sunday. The Patriots cruised to a 23-3 victory in their AFC East clash with the Buffalo Bills, marking New England’s 10th win of the season.

Luckily for the Bills, they’ll have one more chance to impress the defending Super Bowl champions this season. Buffalo travels to New England for a Week 16 showdown Dec. 24.

