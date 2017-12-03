Tom Brady Brushes Off Sideline Spat With Josh McDaniels: ‘It’s Just Football’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady insisted things are just peachy between him and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after the two engaged an animated sideline shouting match Sunday.

Their blowout came early in the Patriots’ 23-3 win over the Buffalo Bills after Brady threw incomplete to wide receiver Brandin Cooks on third down. McDaniels appeared to tell Brady a receiver had been “wide open” on the play, and the QB erupted.

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels are … sorting things out. pic.twitter.com/T96qJRSwsk — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 3, 2017

Brady, who once went toe to toe with former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in an even more heated altercation, brushed off the incident in his postgame news conference.

“It’s just football,” Brady said. “We’ve been around each other a lot. I love Josh.”

He later added: “It’s nothing. It’s just football. We’re two competitive people. That’s just the way it goes.”

Sunday’s performance was pedestrian by Brady’s high standards, as he completed 21 of 30 passes for 258 yards and no touchdowns with one interception. A dominant rushing performance allowed the Patriots to easily dispatch the Bills, however, with Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead combining for 170 yards on 27 carries in the win.

New England finished with 191 rushing yards as a team, just 5 shy of their season high, set just last week in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images