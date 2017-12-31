Tom Brady Sums Up Patriots Fans’ Feelings: ‘It’s (Bleeping) Cold, Bro’

In case you haven’t heard: It was pretty cold in New England on Sunday.

The game between the Patriots and the New York Jets at Gillettte Stadium was the coldest regular-season game in Patriots history. And at one point during the Week 17 matchup, CBS cameras caught Patriots quarterback Tom Brady saying something everyone in the region had been saying all week.

Read Brady’s (NSFW) lips below:

Tom Brady saying what we are all thinking “it’s f*cking cold bro” pic.twitter.com/3xYJnhfR5T — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) December 31, 2017

The ending of that sentence might be up for debate, but we all know how it started.

Looks like the scuba gear Brady wore under his uniform during the game didn’t keep him as toasty as he would’ve liked.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images