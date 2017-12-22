Tom Brady Creates New Julian Edelman In ‘Madden 18’ To Combat Update

Tom Brady sure loves his workarounds.

The New England Patriots quarterback, like many “Madden NFL 18” players, is forced to play the game without Julian Edelman, as the current roster update has the Pats receiver on injured reserve. But in an Instagram post Friday, Brady revealed he built a custom version of Edelman, and the results are (mostly) impressive.

Check this out:

What’s with the overthrow on the timing route, Tom?

As you might expect, the post’s comment section was flooded with people asking for Brady’s gamertag/player ID. Although, given his mood at Gillette Stadium on Friday, we’re not sure the 40-year-old really feels like interacting with the outside world.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images