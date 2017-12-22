New England Patriots

Tom Brady Creates New Julian Edelman In ‘Madden 18’ To Combat Update

by on Fri, Dec 22, 2017 at 4:28PM
Tom Brady sure loves his workarounds.

The New England Patriots quarterback, like many “Madden NFL 18” players, is forced to play the game without Julian Edelman, as the current roster update has the Pats receiver on injured reserve. But in an Instagram post Friday, Brady revealed he built a custom version of Edelman, and the results are (mostly) impressive.

Check this out:

The new Madden update had @edelman11 on IR, so I created another one last night… Close? #maddencurse #pliability PS – Giving away 12 copies of Madden if it snows on Christmas or during the game on Sunday… Any takers?

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

What’s with the overthrow on the timing route, Tom?

As you might expect, the post’s comment section was flooded with people asking for Brady’s gamertag/player ID. Although, given his mood at Gillette Stadium on Friday, we’re not sure the 40-year-old really feels like interacting with the outside world.

