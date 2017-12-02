Tom Brady Gives Thoughts On Eli Manning, Jimmy Garoppolo’s Situations

Jimmy Garoppolo and Eli Manning are two quarterbacks facing very different situations.

Manning, the New York Giants’ two-time Super Bowl-winning QB, is about to see his streak of 210 consecutive starts come to an end against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Garoppolo, meanwhile, is about to get his first start with his new team when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, of course, has quite a history with both players, and he gave his thoughts on their respective situations at Gillette Stadium on Friday.

To hear Brady’s comments, watch the above video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.