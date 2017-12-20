Tom Brady Headlines Group Of Four Patriots Named To Pro Bowl

The New England Patriots have the second best record in the NFL, but only four of their players were voted into the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Tom Brady, fullback James Develin, tight end Rob Gronkowski and special teamer Matthew Slater represent the Patriots.

This is the 13th time Brady has been voted into the Pro Bowl. He’s earned the honor nine straight times.

Slater has been named to seven consecutive Pro Bowls. This is Gronkowski’s fifth selection and Develin’s first.

Brady has completed 67.1 percent of his passes this season for 4,163 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s the favorite to win NFL MVP.

Develin has six receptions for 38 yards but has done most of his work as a lead blocker in the run game. The Patriots are averaging 4.2 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns.

Gronkowski has 64 catches for 1,017 yards with seven touchdowns in 12 games. He missed one game with a thigh injury and one due to a suspension.

Slater has played in just seven games and has six tackles.

