Tom Brady, Julian Edelman React To James Harrison Signing With Patriots

The New England Patriots are bolstering their roster as they prepare for a run at back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

The Patriots added to their pass rushing depth Tuesday by signing veteran linebacker James Harrison, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend.

Harrison hasn’t even gotten his feet wet in New England just yet, but he already appears to be in good standing with two of his more prominent new teammates. After posting a hilarious Instagram photo with Tom Brady, Harrison received warm welcomes from the Patriots quarterback and wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are on board with the James Harrison signing. pic.twitter.com/8TUNh5jyo7 — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 27, 2017

As Edelman’s comment notes, the 39-year-old linebacker isn’t even the oldest Patriots player. That honor belongs to Brady, who is nine months Harrison’s senior.

But if Harrison steps in and serves an important role with the Pats, we have a feeling nobody will be making any wisecracks about his age.

