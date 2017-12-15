Tom Brady Praises Kenny Britt’s Effort Two Days Into Patriots Receiver’s Tenure

FOXBORO, Mass. — Recently hired Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey clearly is not a big fan of the newest New England Patriots wide receiver, but Kenny Britt’s quarterback seems to be.

Tom Brady was asked about Britt on Thursday, and the QB specifically praised Britt’s effort over the last two days.

“You know, he’s just kind of come in and worked hard the last couple days and trying to understand all the things we’ve got going,” Tom Brady said. “Hopefully, we can add something to the mix here in a short period of time. It’s always challenging for a guy to come in late and pick up everything at once, but hopefully he can figure out a role. He’s had a lot of production and he’s going to have to go out and earn it, earn everybody’s trust to get out there, but he’s done a good job the first couple days.”

Britt flamed out nine months into a four-year, $32.5 million contract he signed with the Browns this offseason. The Patriots signed Britt to a two-year contract in which they can freely cut him after this season. They’re hoping to see the Britt that picked up over 1,000 receiving yards in 2016 with the Los Angeles Rams rather than the one who caught 18 passes in nine games with the Browns.

