Tom Brady Reacts To Patriots Teammate Rob Gronkowski’s Suspension

For now, the New England Patriots will be without star tight end Rob Gronkowski for Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins because of a one-game suspension. That could change if Gronkowski wins his suspension appeal to the NFL.

But Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is preparing to be without Gronkowski because the tight end delivered a dirty, late hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White in Sunday’s 23-3 win over the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s an emotional game, and the emotions got the best of Rob,” Brady said Monday on Westwood One Radio, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I’m disappointed that he won’t be out there with us on Monday night. I think he’s appealing it, but we’ll see how that goes. I support Rob. I love Rob. He’s been such a great supporter of mine. He knows I’m always here for him.”

Gronkowski caught nine passes for 147 yards Sunday against the Bills. He wasn’t ejected from the game for the hit.

