Tom Brady Wants To Thwart (Ben) Steelers’ Evil Plot In Latest TB Times

Once again, everything comes up roses for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots pulled off a miraculous comeback Sunday when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to a late Dion Lewis touchdown, an overturned touchdown catch and a game-winning interception by Duron Harmon.

With the 27-24 win, the Patriots secured their ninth straight AFC East title and moved into first place in the AFC.

So naturally, we had to read about the win in the latest edition of the “TB Times”, which Brady posted after the win.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 17, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

OK seriously, what’s up with the crocodile?

While Brady and the Patriots definitely thwarted the Steelers’ plan for AFC domination for the moment, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a “Ben Steeler” sequel to the TB Times come playoff time.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images