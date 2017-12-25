Tony Romo Certain Tiger Woods Will ‘Make A Run’ In His Comeback Attempt

Tony Romo is the conductor of the Tiger Woods hype train.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-NFL analyst was on the New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills CBS broadcast on Sunday, and Romo’s partner Jim Nantz brought up golfer Tiger Woods.

And without a second thought, Romo chimed in with his prediction of the golfer’s comeback attempt.

Tony Romo: "I'm telling you right now, Tiger Woods is back" 🔊 👆 pic.twitter.com/BMmSf51OAX — GOLF.com (@golf_com) December 24, 2017

Interesting.

Now, Romo certainly is a far bigger expert on football than golf, but the 37-year-old is known for being quite the talented amateur golfer. But whether or not that’s enough of a résumé to convince someone to go out and place a hefty bet on Woods tearing through the PGA is a totally different thing.

Should the retired QB’s prediction prove to be right, however, not only would it be a great guess, but a heck of a story as well. Woods is in the midst of a comeback attempt after numerous back surgeries, and even just dropped his swing coach to be his own coach.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images.