Toyota Won’t Debut Supra At Detroit Auto Show, To Focus On SUVs

Despite all the anticipation surrounding Toyota’s new sports car, the Japanese automaker won’t bring the model to the North American International Auto Show.

Toyota has revealed that it won’t debut the upcoming Supra in Detroit, opting instead to concentrate on its SUV lineup, according to MotorTrend.

The company’s forthcoming sports car has been jointly developed by Toyota and BMW, which will utilize the rear-wheel-drive platform in its next Z4. Although the car has only been seen in full camouflage while testing on the Nurburgring, the general consensus is that it will look similar to Toyota’s 2014 FT-1 concept.

Toyota won’t bring it to Detroit, however, because the model is not yet production-ready. What’s more the Supra name reportedly hasn’t been decided on, with Jack Hollis, vice president and general manager for Toyota North America, telling MotorTrend “there are other names that could be better.”

For NAIAS, Toyota likely will bring another SUV concept, and Hollis said it will be from a different family than the FT-AC it debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Toyota has displayed three SUV concepts since March, as it reportedly is gauging the interest in each design as it plans to replace the current RAV4.

Hollis reportedly thinks there also is room in Toyota’s lineup for a crossover that would slot in between the RAV4 and Highlander, though it’s not clear if that will serve as the basis for the vehicle it will show in Detroit.

