Travaris Cadet Leaves Patriots-Bills Game With Gruesome Leg Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — We hope Gordon Hayward wasn’t watching Sunday’s New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game.

Late in the second quarter of the AFC East rivals’ matchup at Gillette Stadium, Bills running back Travaris Cadet suffered what appeared to be a very serious leg injury on his first carry of the game.

Cadet’s right leg appeared to get caught underneath him as Patriots defensive lineman Trey Flowers spun him to the turf.

Video of Cadet’s injury is below, but be warned: it’s graphic.

Players on both sides appeared visibly distraught by Cadet’s injury. Flowers put his hands on his helmet and was seen shaking his head, while Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor immediately signaled for the training staff to attend to the 28-year-old running back. Several players took a knee around Cadet and began praying as trainers came out onto the field.

Cadet, a former Patriot, was carted off the field and officially ruled out with an ankle injury. According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, Bills trainers actually had to pop Cadet’s ankle back into place on the field.

The injury to Cadet was gruesome and it was shown on a damn replay. Then, they showed trainer popping leg back into place. NFL players are some of the toughest SOBs alive. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 24, 2017

The scary play reminded some of Hayward’s nasty injury in his first game for the Boston Celtics this October. The Celtics forward’s ankle twisted in the wrong direction as he came down awkwardly on an alley-oop attempt, and he later was diagnosed with a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle.

