Tuukka Rask Makes Multiple Saves In Impressive Sequence Vs. Senators

Tuukka Rask was a stone wall Saturday night for the Boston Bruins, as he recorded his second shutout of the season in a 5-0 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Rask stopped all 25 shots that were sent his way at Canadian Tire Centre, but his most impressive save came when the Sens were on the power play.

Ottawa star Erik Karlsson ripped a shot from the point that Rask was able to stop, but the netminder gave up a rebound that trickled to Matt Duchene. While it looked like Duchene was about to get the Senators on the board, Rask somehow was able to slide over and block the center’s shot to keep the shutout intact.

To see Rask’s impressive sequence, check out the DCU Save of the Day video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images