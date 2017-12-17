Tuukka Rask’s Save On Rick Nash Breakaway Helps Keep Game Within Reach

The Boston Bruins lost 3-2 in overtime to the New York Rangers on Saturday, but the game wouldn’t have even gotten to OT had it not been for a huge save from Tuukka Rask.

With the Bruins on the power play, Rangers forward Rick Nash stole the puck and had a breakaway, but Rask turned his shot away and got the puck out of immediate danger. At the time the Rangers had a 2-0 lead, and had Rask not made the save, it likely would have put the game out of reach.

To see Rask’s great save, watch the “DCU Save Of The Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.