Twins’ Miguel Sano Accused Of Assault In #MeToo Story Told By Photographer

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano has been accused of assault by a photographer who’s covered the team in recent years.

Betsy Bissen, who works as a photographer for the St. Paul Saints, the Minnesota Zoo and Twins Daily, according to her Twitter account, shared a story Thursday with the #MeToo hashtag.

She alleges Sano, an All-Star who debuted with the Twins in 2015, once assaulted her after an autograph signing, forcing himself on her and trying to pull her through a nearby door.

“No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me,” Bissen wrote.

Here’s Bissen’s complete account of the incident, which allegedly took place in 2015:

This is not easy for me to share, but I feel I need to share it. This is my story. #metoo pic.twitter.com/PM6g6YuABf — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

Bissen clarified as part of several follow-up tweets that the Twins organization had no knowledge of the alleged incident:

The Twins knew nothing about what happened to me. https://t.co/LA57PLXEXe — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

I'm so overwhelmed by all the support! Thank you to everyone for your kind words. This has taken me a while to get here (and I'm still nervous)! — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

The trolls are out in full force on instgram. Most saying how he would never go for a girl like me when he can get models. How a 200lb man could pull my ass thru a door (I box, so I do have strength to fight back). Or that I want fame/money from this. Let me assure you, I don't. — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

I want nothing more than to feel free of this burden I've carried with me since 2015. I have NOTHING to gain from this. It's been hard enough for me to come forward knowing there would be backlash, but it was time. — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

The Twins since have released a statement:

“We are aware of the allegations and are now in the process of looking into it,” MLB spokesman Mike Teevan said in a statement, per ESPN.com.

Sano adamantly denied the allegations in a statement obtained by TMZ Sports. Sano’s complete statement can be seen below:

“I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today — it never happened.

“I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society.”

Sano signed with the Twins in 2009. The 24-year-old was named an All-Star in 2017 en route to finishing the season with 28 home runs, 77 RBIs and an .859 OPS.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images