Twins’ Miguel Sano Accused Of Assault In #MeToo Story Told By Photographer

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano has been accused of assault by a photographer who’s covered the team in recent years.
Betsy Bissen, who works as a photographer for the St. Paul Saints, the Minnesota Zoo and Twins Daily, according to her Twitter account, shared a story Thursday with the #MeToo hashtag.
She alleges Sano, an All-Star who debuted with the Twins in 2015, once assaulted her after an autograph signing, forcing himself on her and trying to pull her through a nearby door.
“No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me,” Bissen wrote.
Here’s Bissen’s complete account of the incident, which allegedly took place in 2015:
Bissen clarified as part of several follow-up tweets that the Twins organization had no knowledge of the alleged incident:
The Twins since have released a statement:
“We are aware of the allegations and are now in the process of looking into it,” MLB spokesman Mike Teevan said in a statement, per ESPN.com.
Sano adamantly denied the allegations in a statement obtained by TMZ Sports. Sano’s complete statement can be seen below:
“I unequivocally deny the allegation made against me today — it never happened.
“I have the utmost respect for women, especially those working in professional sports, and I deeply sympathize with anyone who has experienced sexual harassment. There is no place for it in our society.”
Sano signed with the Twins in 2009. The 24-year-old was named an All-Star in 2017 en route to finishing the season with 28 home runs, 77 RBIs and an .859 OPS.
