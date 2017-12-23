Twitter Hilariously Roasts Jeff Fisher For His Perplexing Rams Take

The Los Angeles Rams have exceeded expectations this season, and the team’s former coach believes he’s played a small part in the success.

In a recent radio interview with 104.5 The Zone in Nashville, former Rams coach Jeff Fisher tried to slide in a bit of humblebrag while praising the NFC West leaders.

“They’re basically — I don’t want to say my players — but I had a lot to do with that roster,” Fisher said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “Left them in pretty good shape, and Sean (McVay), as he has shown in a short period of time, is an outstanding young coach, and he’s got the offense going, which was needed.”

Well, Fisher’s odd egotistical note didn’t go unnoticed by the Twitter world, which let the former Rams coach have it with a series of hilarious roasts.

If u dont think Jeff fisher derserves consideration for coach of the year u dont kno football https://t.co/G3JOSdjj1y — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) December 23, 2017

7 of 9 people would disagree. — ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) December 23, 2017

Jeff Fisher is still angling to lead another team to 7 or 8 wins. — Bryan Simpson (@BrySimpson) December 23, 2017

Hi, this is Earth. Have we met? — M_A_C (@marcusdoesurmom) December 23, 2017

Fisher’s stint as Rams coach wasn’t exactly a wildly successful one. In five seasons, he posted a 31-45-1 record and never led the team to a .500 record or better. In fact, in 22 seasons as an NFL head coach, Fisher’s teams only posted an above-.500 record on six occasions.

If the Rams go on to win the Super Bowl, we don’t think Fisher should expect a championship ring.

