UCLA’s Josh Rosen Gives Thoughtful Answer To Question About Skipping Bowl Games

Josh Rosen won’t play in the 2016 Cactus Bowl against Kansas State, but it’s not because he doesn’t like his teammates.
Rosen reportedly will miss the game under doctor’s orders as he continues to recover from a concussion, according to FOX’s Bruce Feldman.
But the UCLA quarterback wanted to be out there with his teammates, and when he was asked about players such as Florida State’s Derwin James and Oregon’s Royce Freeman skipping games to preserve their NFL future, Rosen delivered a thoughtful and heartfelt answer.
Well said, Josh.
Rosen is projected to be one of the top players drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, although he reportedly might consider coming back to school to avoid being drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
