Utah Football QB Pretends To Lose Shoe So Walk-On Can Take Final Snaps

College football will be worse off without Troy Williams.
The Utah senior’s final act on the field Tuesday was yet another example of the class the quarterback had demonstrated all year long. With the clock winding down in the Utes’ 30-14 victory over West Virginia in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, Williams was caught on camera untying and removing his shoe, requiring him to be removed from the game.
Williams’ departure meant walk-on third-stringer and scout team QB Drew Lisk got to take the final snaps of the season.
A gesture like that coming from Williams wasn’t a surprise to his teammates or coaches. He was elected team captain last summer, right around the time he also was informed he would not be Utah’s starting quarterback to begin the 2017 season. But despite losing his starting job to Tyler Huntley, Williams continued to be an exemplary teammate.
“Never sulked, never pouted, work ethic never dropped off,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said after Williams returned to replace an injured Huntley and lead the Utes to bowl eligibility. “He was prepared every single week. It’s a credit to who he is as a person.”
Added receiver Darren Carrington II after Williams directed the Utes to a 34-13 win over Colorado to end the regular season: “With Troy, it doesn’t matter what’s going on. Whenever his number’s called, you just know you’re going to get the best out of him.”
Williams’ “best” doesn’t merely manifest itself in his play, either. On Tuesday, it was as easy as him taking off his shoe.
