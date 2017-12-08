Vasyl Lomachenko Vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux Betting: Odds For Super Featherweight Bout

The 2017 boxing year closes out with a marquee fight between Vasyl Lomachenko and Guillermo Rigondeaux on Dec. 9.

The WBO super featherweight title features two of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. Both Lomachenko and Rigondeaux won gold medals as amateurs before becoming two decorated professional boxers.

Lomachenko opened as a heavy favorite, according to OddsShark, based on the fact that Rigondeaux is jumping up two weight classes to take on a fighter who has soundly defeated some good fighters in his 10 career professional fights.

Rigondeaux comes into the much-anticipated bout with a 17-0 career record with one no-contest in 18 career fights. He boasts impressive technique with a devastating ability to counter punch.

Here are the last-minute odds for Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux (via OddsShark).

Odds To Win: Lomachenko -350, Rigondeaux +265

