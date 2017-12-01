Viral Dunker Somehow Makes Ridiculous Layup … From 3-Point Line?

Everybody wants to drain 3-pointers like Stephen Curry, but what if your shot looks more like Lonzo Ball’s?

Well, Dexton Crutchfield has found the solution.

The internet-famous dunker is known for his absurd leaping ability and jaw-dropping slams. But in a video recently posted to his Instagram, Crutchfield proves that layups can be just as impressive — especially when they’re worth three points.

Check this out:

3 point lay up again since they said the one I did outside wasn't a three point line ! A post shared by Dexton Crutchfield (@dexton4) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Yup, that’s a 3-point layup (or finger roll, at least).

As cool as this clip is, it’s Crutchfield’s dunks that really steal the show.

The craziest part about these dunks is Crutchfield legitimately makes the hoop look like it’s under 10 feet.

Must be nice.