Watch Bruins’ David Backes Snipe Beautiful Second Goal Vs. Coyotes

David Backes is back.

The Boston Bruins forward has two goals through as many periods of hockey against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night, with both scores coming in the second frame to put the Bruins up 3-1.

Backes’ second goal was an absolute beauty, going far post on Yotes goalie Scott Wedgewood, while also avoiding the stick of a crashing defender.

Take a look here:

David Backes scores his 2nd of the night and it’s 3-1 #NHLBruins after 2 pic.twitter.com/aBj5NyKMfd — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 8, 2017

The two tallies are the first goals of Backes’ season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.