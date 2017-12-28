Watch Bruins’ Tim Schaller Pummel Senators’ Fredrik Claesson In Exciting Fight

Tim Schaller has his teammates’ backs.

In the first period of the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, Sens defenseman Fredrik Claesson blindsided Bruins winger Noel Acciari with a hit to the head.

Schaller was quick to intervene, though, as he rectified the situation by dropping the gloves with Claesson. And Schaller got the best of his opponent, as he landed a bevy of punches to bring the TD Garden crowd to its feet.

Check out the fisticuffs below:

Tim Schaller fights Fredrik Claesson after his hit on Noel Acciari #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8S9Qj2mICD — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 28, 2017

To add insult to injury, Claesson was issued a game misconduct for his hit on Acciari. All things considered, it was a pretty rough sequence for Ottawa’s blue-liner.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images