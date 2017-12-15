Watch Canucks Fan Win Brand New Toyota in Dramatic Fashion

It’s overwhelming to win a brand new car, especially on a night where you’re the only bright spot for your hometown fans.

The Vancouver Canucks got throttled on their home ice Wednesday night, losing to the Nashville Predators by an ugly score of 7-1. Thankfully for the fans at Rogers Arena, however, there was an amazing moment when a fan named Aaron won a 2018 Toyota C-HR after shooting a puck through a tiny hole.

And while the fans certainly lost their minds, Aaron appeared almost overwhelmed by the moment.

Check this out:

THIS GUY JUST WON A BRAND NEW @TOYOTABC CAR!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SLOE55bim4 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 14, 2017

Once Aaron takes his new Toyota compact crossover for a spin, we think he’ll be fairly excited.

Also, not to take anything away from Aaron, but his goal might not have been the most impressive tally in Vancouver on Wednesday.