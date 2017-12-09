Watch Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Throw Down Monster Dunk On Pau Gasol

Photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jaylen Brown needs to enter the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and it never was more apparent than during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

The second-year forward was lurking in the corner, wearing his protective Kareem Abdul-Jabbar goggles, when Marcus Morris hoised a 3-pointer from the wing.

While Morris’ trey clanked off the rim, Brown came sprinting in from the corner, rose up and crammed it over Spurs center Pau Gasol.

Take a look at the monster put-back dunk below:

Jaylen Brown threw it down and the Celtics bench threw it up. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/Jz2EyAFGMI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 9, 2017

Wow, Gasol certainly doesn’t get up like he used to.

If Brown continues to put on an aerial display he’ll have no choice but to put on a show for the fans at the 2018 All-Star Game.