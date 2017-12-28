Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Torch Hornets With Ridiculous Handles

Jayson Tatum already has dazzled Boston Celtics fans early in his NBA career, and the rookie forward continued to make jaws drop Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

During the second quarter at Spectrum Center, Tatum brought the ball up the floor and then continued to roast the entire Hornets defense with a series of filthy moves.

The Duke product shook one defender to get into the lane before faking out two more defenders to finish at the rim.

Take a look:

It looks like Tatum has been spending some extra time with Kyrie Irving after the C’s practice.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images